Gardaí praised for saving man stabbed in the head in Cork city centre

Gardaí have been praised for saving the life of a man who almost bled to death after being stabbed in the head during a daylight attack on Cork’s main street.

Detectives investigating the attack, which occurred in front of shocked shoppers and motorists on St Patrick’s St at around 3.30pm on Thursday, are following a definite line of enquiry.

They are satisfied that the injured party, who is in his late 20s and from Gurranabraher on the northside of the city, and his attacker, are known to each other.

It's believed that the two men were in each other’s company for some time before the stabbing incident, and that the stabbing is linked to an altercation which took place a few minutes earlier on Morgan St nearby, linking Oliver Plunkett St to the South Mall, which then spilled onto St Patrick’s St.

Detectives have spoken to a number of witnesses and have been trawling through extensive CCTV footage from the area and have identified a “person of interest” to their enquiry.

Lucky to be alive

Their enquiries are ongoing as the stabbing victim continues his recovery in Cork University Hospital where he underwent surgery to repair wounds to his head and his hands.

He is lucky to be alive after it emerged that he suffered a severed artery during the attack.

Medics said the “early first-aid intervention” of the gardaí who were first on the scene possibly saved his life given the nature of his injuries.

The alarm was raised at 3.45pm on Thursday that there had been a stabbing on St Patrick’s St.

Gardaí launched an immediate response, dispatching members of its detective branch, its city centre policing unit, an armed support unit, and regular units to the scene.

Two gardaí who had been in the area were the first to arrive and found the victim collapsed and bleeding heavily in the doorway of the Savoy centre.

They administered first aid as they waited for paramedics while colleagues searched for the attacker, who fled the area.

On patrol

Gardaí sealed off the area around the Savoy, and two other areas of pavement on the street, for a forensic examination.

A garda spokesman said while detectives have made good progress in the investigation, they are again appealing to anyone who saw the attack, or people fleeing the scene, and particularly to anyone with photographs, video recordings or dash-cam footage of the attack or of the St Patrick’s St area around the time of the attack, from 3pm-4pm on Thursday, to contact them at Anglesea St garda station.

Around the same time, gardaí attached to the city’s new city centre policing unit were arresting a man after seizing a quantity of crack cocaine in a city park.

Members of the unit were on patrol in Fitzgerald’s Park following reports of drug dealing in the area when they identified a suspect.

They stopped and searched a man in his late teens and found nearly 50 individual deals of suspected crack cocaine, wrapped in cling-film. The haul is worth an estimated €2,000.

The man was brought to the Bridewell Garda Station where he was detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He was later released without charge and a file is now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.