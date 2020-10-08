Man who banged on hotel doors with fire extinguisher blames drinking on empty stomach

A man who drank on an empty stomach ended up being arrested after he began banging on the doors of hotel rooms with a fire extinguisher.

Robert Cuddihy of Tinnaculla, Askeaton in Co Limerick, pleaded guilty to a public order offence at Bantry District Court, which heard he was “mortified” at what had occurred at the Eccles Hotel in Glengarriff last August.

Judge James McNulty was told that at 4.20am on August 27 last, gardaí received a call from staff at the hotel that a guest was causing a disturbance.

Sgt Paul Kelly said the guest had been in the corridor, banging on the doors of rooms with a fire extinguisher and roaring and shouting.

When gardaí arrived, the night porter gave them the number to Mr Cuddihy’s room and when they went to the to the room the door was open.

The judge heard that when Mr Cuddihy emerged he asked gardaí “what the fuck do you want?” Gardaí found him to be intoxicated and abusive and arrested him. The court heard that damage had been caused in the incident but that the hotel had not wished to pursue the matter.

The following day Mr Cuddihy had returned to the hotel to make good for the damage and had apologised.

The court heard he had no previous convictions but did receive the Probation Act for a public order offence at Newcastlewest district court in 2013.

His solicitor, Siún Hurley, said Mr Cuddihy, a fitter, was “mortified” at what had occurred and had not touched alcohol since.

She said he had been late checking in at the hotel, had not eaten, and had drank to excess.

“He is extremely sorry,” Ms Hurley said, conveying her client’s view that alcohol “does not suit him”.

Judge McNulty said it was hard enough for county and coastal hotels to turn a profit with guests causing disturbance and damage.

He accepted Mr Cuddihy’s admission of remorse and sorrow regarding the incident and asked that he pay €500 to the Eccles Hotel to defray its losses in what he called “these tough times”.

Mr Cuddihy paid the fine and the judge did not record a conviction against him, giving him the benefit of Section 1.2 of the Probation Act which is a conditional discharge for three years.