Eight gardaí needed to restrain man in city centre fracas

A man has been jailed for causing city centre disturbances — including one where he tried to bite a guard and it took eight gardaí to restrain and arrest him.

Sergeant John Kelleher described the scene yesterday at Cork District Court.

On September 16 at 2.15pm, Garda Patrick Houlihan responded to a call about an intoxicated man being abusive to staff at Deerpark House, Cork.

“On arrival at the scene Garda Houlihan met with Finbarr Geary who was unsteady on his feet and he had an open bottle of vodka in his hand.

“When Garda Houlihan asked him to leave the area he approached him with his hands swinging towards Garda Houlihan’s face. He then kicked out and tried to bite Garda Houlihan.

“He continued being aggressive and resisted arrest and Garda assistance had to be called to the scene. It took eight gardaí to restrain him,” Sgt Kelleher said.

Two other incidents were described, where Geary also pleaded guilty to engaging in threatening behaviour and being drunk and a source of danger.

On August 17, Garda Brendan McBride arrived on Clontarf Street after 8pm to find the same defendant was intoxicated and was being aggressive towards member of the public passing him on the street.

“Mr Geary refused to answer any questions put to him by Garda McBride such as his personal details or why he was being aggressive.

“He then became aggressive with Garda McBride, gritting his teeth and clenching his fists, cursing and telling Garda McBride to f*** off.

“Garda McBride told him to desist in his aggressive behaviour but he failed to comply on a number of occasions and eventually had to be pepper-sprayed and arrested.”

And in an earlier incident on August 7 at Winthrop Street, Garda Cian Foley observed the defendant disturbing a group of people in the area at 11.30pm and again the defendant was threatening and intoxicated.

Judge Olann Kelleher noted that the defendant, Finbarr Geary, had been given nine suspended sentences in the past. “That must be a record,” the judge remarked.

Between the revocation of sentences including four-month terms and fresh sentences of two months for the threatening behaviour in recent incidents, the total jail term imposed yesterday on Geary was one of six months.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the accused had very difficult background circumstances.

“He accepts he has not taken the chances the court has given him. He is 40 years old and is now estranged from his family in Cork. He has chronic alcoholism which is untreated,” the solicitor said.

He said the defendant had been living between the streets and hostel accommodation and had made some unsuccessful efforts to deal with his alcohol problem.

“It has a very bad grip on him,” Mr Buttimer said.