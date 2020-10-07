Man warned he faces jail for slapping two women and teenage girl on bottom

A 53-year-old man admitted three different sexual offences where he slapped two women on the bottom and did likewise to a 14-year-old girl.

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “These are very serious charges. They span a period of months. He has a problem with drink.

“I will put it back for a probation report. It is up to him to co-operate with the probation service.”

Addressing the accused, Paul Doyle, of Willison Lawn, Boolypatrick, Blarney, Co Cork, directly, the judge said: “If you don’t co-operate with the probation service, you will go to jail. And if you go back on drink, you put yourself hugely at risk of custody."

Society has to be protected.

The judge adjourned the case until December 2 for sentencing at Cork District Court.

Sergeant John Kelleher outlined the background to the three cases.

On Sunday, December 16, 2018, at a shop in Cork City Paul Doyle, 53, slapped a female shop assistant on the buttock area with his hand.

When arrested and questioned two months later, he admitted touching the woman on her bottom.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of intentionally engaging in offensive conduct of a sexual nature.

On January 14, 2019, a female shop assistant at a city store complained to Garda Kyra Collins that she was slapped twice on the buttocks in a manner which she considered sexual in nature by a man who then left the store.

Arising out of this incident he pleaded guilty to sexual assault.

Finally, on April 18 2019, a 14-year-old girl complained that a man slapped her on the buttocks on the street and that the man was intoxicated at the time.

Doyle pleaded guilty to a charge of sexual assault arising out of that.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the man was back living with his elderly parents and was off alcohol for the past two months.

There was a victim impact report from the teenager and one from one of the shop assistants.

“He has read each. He would not have had a grasp in any meaningful sense of how his conduct could impact on people who are innocent and going about their business. He now has a grasp on how offensive his conduct is.

“He would welcome the opportunity to write to the victims through gardaí to express his remorse and understanding,” Mr Buttimer said.