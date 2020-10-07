Case dropped against businessman accused of taking bin lorry on nude drink-driving rampage

Vehicle was driven into door of apartment building, causing thousands of euro worth of damage
Case dropped against businessman accused of taking bin lorry on nude drink-driving rampage

Rune Skinnarland, from Norway, pictured leaving court during his hearing in February. Picture: Collins Courts

Wed, 07 Oct, 2020 - 14:53
Tom Tuite

A judge has struck out a prosecution against a Norwegian businessman who was accused of taking a bin lorry on a nude drink-driving rampage in Dublin city centre.

Rune Skinnarland, 55, had been in the city for a business trip before he allegedly got into the lorry and drove it into the door of an apartment building, causing thousands of euro worth of damage on September 4 last year.

Mr Skinnarland, from Norway but with an address at a hotel in Dublin, had been granted bail after he lodged €2,000 last year.

His case was back before Dublin District Court but he did not have to attend. The case had been marked peremptory against the State.

A direction for disclosure of prosecution evidence to the defence had been made by the court at an earlier stage. However, counsel John Griffon submitted that there had not been full compliance with the evidence order.

Judge Bryan Smyth acceded to the barrister’s application to strike out the case against his client.

Mr Skinnarland was charged with unauthorised use of a truck belonging to a waste company, drink driving in it, and causing criminal damage to its passenger door, back bumper, and front passenger side light.

He was also charged with three other offences of criminal damage; to front electronic pedestrian gate at the entrance of an apartment building’s lobby, the wooden frame of the front door of a Dealz shop, and a steel path bollard.

The offences were alleged to have happened at Liffey Street Lower.

Earlier, the court heard gardaí arrested the accused and brought him to Store Street Garda Station. His reply to one of the charges was “I’m shocked” and he made no reply to the rest.

He had told the court through his barrister that he had no memory of the events and thought his drink might have been spiked.

He had claimed he went back to his hotel and "next thing he wakes up naked on the street".

Read More

Mother opened up letter with  threat to cut son's face and a mass card

More in this section

Garda stock Gardaí in Cork interrupt alleged drug deal, seize €12k of suspected drugs and cash
Gardaí seize three firearms, €958k worth of drugs and €489k in cash Gardaí seize three firearms, €958k worth of drugs and €489k in cash
Pubs challenge FBD Insurance over Covid cover Pubs challenge FBD Insurance over Covid cover

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 3, 2020

  • 9
  • 12
  • 15
  • 20
  • 23
  • 26
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices