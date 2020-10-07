Gardaí seize three firearms, €958k worth of drugs and €489k in cash

Gardaí seized approximately €958,800 of suspected drugs, €489,120 in cash, and three firearms with ammunition during a search operation in Meath yesterday.

Gardaí attached to the Meath Divisional Drugs Unit conducted a search operation at a business premises at Rathfeigh, Co Meath, with assistance by the Eastern Region Armed Support Unit, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, the Customs Unit, the Garda Dog Unit, and Gardaí from Ashbourne.

During the course of the search Gardaí seized:

Approximately €570,000 of suspected MDMA tablets;

€156,000 of suspected MDMA powder;

€140,800 of suspected cocaine;

€80,000 of suspected cannabis herb;

6,000 suspected Xanax tablets with an estimated value of €12,000;

The suspected drugs seized, pending analysis, have an estimated total value of €958,800.

Gardaí say cash to the value of €489,120 was also seized.

A Glock 9mm semi-automatic handgun, two Walter 9mm handguns, two silencers, and 75 rounds of 9mm Luger and Fiocci ammunition were also recovered.

Gardaí say these firearms will now be sent to the Ballistics Unit for analysis.

A man in his early 40s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at Ashbourne Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.