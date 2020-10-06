Arson attack on Cork hairdressers put 13 people out of work, court told

Thirteen people have been put out of work as a result of an arson attack on a hairdressers in Cork City.

This was the evidence of Detective Garda Caitriona Molloy who formally arrested and charged the defendant and brought him before Cork District Court on the four counts.

Kalim Nolan, 24, was charged with arson on September 18 at 3 Degrees hair salon on Redforge Road, Blackpool, whereby he caused criminal damage to the building and contents to the value of €139,000.

He denied through his solicitor, Frank Buttimer, that he was the one seen on CCTV filling a jerry-can with petrol at the local Top Oil service station six minutes earlier.

He also denied being the man on CCTV seen entering the hairdressers at 2.40am on September 18, pouring the accelerant the entire length of the premises inside, setting fire to it, fleeing on foot and jumping into a car that was parked nearby.

Mr Buttimer agreed with Det Garda Molloy that the CCTV was of excellent quality. However, he said the man in the images had his face covered and that Kalim Nolan denied it was him. Mr Buttimer said this would be a matter for the eventual trial of the case.

It was raised today in the course of the garda objection to bail being granted to Mr Nolan.

As well as being charged with arson he was charged with the related count of entering the 3 Degrees premises as a trespasser.

Det Garda Molloy said: “€139,000 worth of damage was caused to the premises. This was a completely unprovoked attack on the injured party’s business. There is extreme damage and a huge loss of earnings. It is going to take a while to get it up and running. Thirteen people are out of work as a result of this fire.”

Mr Buttimer did not call the defendant to give evidence in the course of the bail application at Cork District Court.

Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail.

On the application of Sergeant Gearóid Davis, the judge remanded Mr Nolan in custody for one week to allow time for gardaí to get directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded Kalim Nolan of Mourne Abbey, The Glen, Cork, in custody until October 13. He will appear in court by video link from prison on that date.

The same defendant also faced charges of trespassing on October 10, 2017, at Arcadia Hall, Cork, and on April 7, 2018, at a premises at Grattan Hill, Cork.