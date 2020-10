Public health nurse who failed to keep proper records has registration cancelled

The cancellation of the registration of a public health nurse who was found to have poor record keeping, including filing newborn screening documentation, has been confirmed by the High Court.

Ms Justice Mary Irvine heard that some babies under the nurse’s care never made it into the public health surveillance system while in her care.

The fitness-to-practise committee had made several findings of professional misconduct against the public health nurse including that she failed to maintain or file records in a timely manner including newborn screening documentation.

The committee also found that the nurse kept records pertaining to one or more clients at her home or in her car when she knew or ought to have known this was not appropriate.

It further found that over a five-year period at two different health centres there was a failure by her to file in a timely manner or at all adequate records including newborn screening documentation.

Ms Justice Irvine was today told by the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland which brought the registration cancellation application that the fitness-to-practise committee also found that the public health nurse suffered from a medical disability in respect of obsessional hoarding or had a history of obsessional hoarding which may impair her ability to practise nursing.

The Committee recommended the nurse’s registration be cancelled and stated it considered that advice, admonishment or censure were not sufficient to protect the public and in particular children and newborns.

The cancellation sanction it considered appropriate because it said there was no evidence of insight into the seriousness of or the consequences or potential consequences of the nurse’s conduct. It noted the public health nurse suffers from a chronic medical disability that renders her unfit and unsafe to work in any area of nursing or midwifery.

It also found that the nurse’s conduct had the potential to cause harm in particular to infants and children.

Despite repeated meetings, advice and training over an extended period of in excess of three years, the Committee noted the nurse was unable to remediate her conduct leading ultimately to administrative leave and retirement on medical grounds.

Potentially, if the nurse was allowed to continue to practise, the committee was satisfied that service users were likely to suffer harm not least by not being referred appropriately or on time or becoming lost in the system because of the nurse's failures.

Confirming the cancellation of the public health nurse’s registration, the president of the High Court Ms Justice Mary Irvine said it was of concern to the court to hear that some newborns did not get into the public health surveillance system.