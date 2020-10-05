Three men, two women arrested in Tyrone following assault on man in Donegal

Gardaí in Donegal are investigating an assault on a man that occurred in County Donegal yesterday.

A male, aged in his 30s, was assaulted by three males at a house in Convoy, County Donegal, at approximately 11.45am yesterday morning.

The male was then forced into a Grey Mercedes Benz C Series (Registration plate: 09 MH 17020) which subsequently drove away from the scene.

Garda units from Letterkenny then commenced a search of the North-Western Region for this vehicle. They were assisted by PSNI officers following reports the car may have crossed the border into the North.

Gardaí say that approximately 5.30pm, the assaulted male was located in Convoy, County Donegal, and taken to Letterkenny University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The offending vehicle was located by the PSNI outside a residence in Castlederg, County Tyrone, and three males and two females were subsequently arrested yesterday evening.

An incident room has been set up at Letterkenny Garda Station and Gardaí say a full investigation into this incident is now underway.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the initial assault incident at Oak Park, Convoy, County Donegal, to come forward.

They are also appealing for any persons that may have observed the grey Mercedes Benz C Series (09 MH 17020) to contact them.

Anyone with any information on either of these incidents has been asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.