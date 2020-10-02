Man charged with possession of ammunition 

Man charged with possession of ammunition 

A 33-year old Dublin man has been remanded in custody charged with the possession of three loaded pistols in his van when he was stopped by Gardaí in Castlerea in Roscommon on Wednesday night.

Gary Bligh, a father of three from Rathvilly Park, Finglas, Dublin 11, appeared before a special sitting of Castlerea District Court this evening.

He made no reply to the six charges, including possessing two Sig Sauer P226 pistols and one Sig Sauer P228 pistols.

He's also charged with possessing 16 9mm parabellum rounds in two of the firearms and 15 9mm parabellum rounds in the other.

Judge Faughnan remanded Bligh in custody but said he would re-examine the bail application at a special sitting of Castlerea District Court.

