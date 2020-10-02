CAB seize cash, car, caravan and suspected cocaine in Kerry

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) has seized money, suspected drugs, two watches, a car and other items of property following a search in Kerry.

The CAB carried out the search on Friday morning with the help of local gardaí and the Garda Southern Region Armed Support Unit.

Gardaí said that the search operation “was conducted targeting the assets and activities of an Organised Criminal Group based in Listowel, Co Kerry, involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs”.

They said that four property searches and one professional search was conducted.

A caravan, which is believed to have been stolen, was seized by the CAB in Kerry. Picture: Gardaí

As a result of the searches the following assets were seized:

€12,600 in cash

A 141 Mercedes car

Two Rolex watches

A caravan (which is believed to have been stolen)

Suspected cocaine with an estimated value of €2,000

Electronic devices and documents.

Gardaí added: “This case was referred to the Criminal Assets Bureau by a local profiler and demonstrates the Bureau's commitment to targeting the assets of persons involved in criminality right across the country.”