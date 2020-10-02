CAB seize cash, car, caravan and suspected cocaine in Kerry

The CAB carried out the search on Friday morning with the help of local gardaí and the Garda Southern Region Armed Support Unit
CAB seize cash, car, caravan and suspected cocaine in Kerry

A car was seized by the CAB in Kerry today. Picture" Gardaí

Friday, October 02, 2020 - 12:53 PM
Steve Neville

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) has seized money, suspected drugs, two watches, a car and other items of property following a search in Kerry.

The CAB carried out the search on Friday morning with the help of local gardaí and the Garda Southern Region Armed Support Unit.

Gardaí said that the search operation “was conducted targeting the assets and activities of an Organised Criminal Group based in Listowel, Co Kerry, involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs”.

They said that four property searches and one professional search was conducted.

A caravan, which is believed to have been stolen, was seized by the CAB in Kerry. Picture: Gardaí
A caravan, which is believed to have been stolen, was seized by the CAB in Kerry. Picture: Gardaí

As a result of the searches the following assets were seized:

  • €12,600 in cash 
  • A 141 Mercedes car 
  • Two Rolex watches 
  • A caravan (which is believed to have been stolen) 
  • Suspected cocaine with an estimated value of €2,000 
  • Electronic devices and documents.

Gardaí added: “This case was referred to the Criminal Assets Bureau by a local profiler and demonstrates the Bureau's commitment to targeting the assets of persons involved in criminality right across the country.”

Read More

Gardaí believe fire at former Cork convent may have been started intentionally

More in this section

Three arrested in relation to aggravated burglary in Mullingar Three arrested in relation to aggravated burglary in Mullingar
€2,000 worth of suspected cocaine seized in Cork city €2,000 worth of suspected cocaine seized in Cork city
Scales of justice and Gavel on wooden table and Lawyer or Judge working with agreement in Courtroom, Justice and Law concept Sex offender stole bed linen from West Cork B&B before stealing accomplice's bank card

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 30, 2020

  • 3
  • 4
  • 7
  • 14
  • 18
  • 47
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices