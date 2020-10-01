Wheel thieves who wore surgical gowns ordered to stay out of West Cork

Two men who stole alloyed wheels in broad daylight while dressed in surgical gowns and masks have been ordered to stay out of West Cork.

John Paul O'Halloran and Martin O'Reilly were detected by gardaí not long after the thefts in Kinsale after the owner of the business from which the wheels were stolen clocked the registration of their van from the in-house CCTV footage.

Bandon District Court heard that when gardaí stopped their van on Pier Road in Kinsale, the eight wheels were in the back of the vehicle and the men were still wearing the surgical masks.

O'Halloran, of Bay 6, Spring Lane halting site in Cork City, and O'Reilly, of 7 Thorndale, Dublin Hill in Cork, had both earlier pleaded guilty to charges relating to the incident on March 26 last.

Judge James McNulty heard that at 11.40am that day two men in surgical masks and gowns stole the wheels from the side of a garage. The owner managed to get the registration number of the vehicle from the CCTV and gardaí stopped them a short time later in Kinsale.

O'Halloran, aged 37, was the passenger in the Transit van and had 23 previous convictions. A medical report provided to court said he was not suitable for community service, which had been suggested as a possible sanction at a previous court hearing.

Judge McNulty sentenced him to six months in jail but suspended the sentence for two years on the basis that he keep the peace and that he remain out of West Cork.

O'Reilly, aged 31, had been the driver and had 21 previous convictions. An earlier court appearance before Judge John King had heard that if found suitable for community service he would undertake it in lieu of a prison sentence.

Judge McNulty ordered him to do 120 hours of community service instead of two months in jail.

Placing O'Reilly on a Probation Bond for two years, the judge also told him to stay out of the area.

"I would like you to stay out of West Cork," he said.