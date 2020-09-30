Limerick Gardaí arrest three men on suspicion of being part of an unlawful organisation 

Gardaí have arrested three men in Limerick as part of an ongoing operation targeting suspected dissident republican activity.

Officers carried out searches at six properties in the city this morning.

The three men, two aged in their twenties and one his forties, were arrested on suspicion of being part of an unlawful organisation.

They are currently detained under Section 30 Offences Against the Station Act, 1939/98, as amended at Garda Stations in Limerick City.

Gardaí seized documentation and electronic devices during the searches.

Up to 40 members of An Garda Síochána from the Limerick Division and the Special Detective Unit, Harcourt Square, supported by the Regional Armed Support Unit, were involved in the operation