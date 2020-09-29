Two men arrested after shooting in Finglas

Two men have been arrested after shots were fired at a house in Finglas, west Dublin, the Garda said.

The men, one aged in his late 20s and one aged in his mid-30, were taken into custody in the early hours of Tuesday morning after gardai including members of the armed support unit, attended the scene of the shooting in Heathfield Drive.

They found a house damaged by gunshots.

Nobody was in the property at the time of the incident.

A car was observed leaving the scene at speed.

It was located a short time later gardai who say a “contained pursuit operation” was then undertaken.

They said the chase ended on the N4, Palmerstown and that during the pursuit the vehicle in question collided with an official Garda vehicle.

The Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) has been notified of this incident.

The two occupants of the vehicle were arrested at the scene.

They were taken to hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

A technical examination of the house and the vehicle has been carried out.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with any information in relation to this incident to contact Finglas garda station or the Garda Confidential Line.