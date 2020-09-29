Man dropped pants and exposed himself to Cork gardaí

Gardaí were greeted with spectacular gestures of abuse by a man in Cork city centre who dropped his trousers as part of his display.

Garda James O’Connell gave evidence yesterday at Cork District Court of the antics of 33-year-old Roy Kelleher.

The accused man from 75 Ballinderry Park, Mayfield, Cork, was not in court for the case and the evidence was given in his absence.

Garda O’Connell said gardaí were talking to a group of youths on Winthrop Place near Scoozi’s Restaurant shortly after 8 pm on March 8.

Roy Kelleher was walking past on Caroline St and as he came to the junction of Winthrop Place he shouted, “Fuck the gardaí. Fuck the pigs.” Garda O’Connell said Roy Kelleher then walked some distance down the street and turned around, raising both middle fingers at gardaí.

“He also dropped his trousers and exposed his buttocks and his genitals to us,” Garda O’Connell said.

Kelleher also shouted, “Fuck the gardaí again.” The witness said Roy Kelleher was later found wandering around in the city centre and he was found to be a danger to himself or others.

Diarmuid Kelleher, solicitor, said the accused was in court last week and had a number of cases adjourned and he might have thought this case was also being put back.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the matter for sentencing on the charges of being drunk and a source of danger and engaging in words or behaviour that was threatening, abusive or insulting.