Rape trial jury to continue deliberations for third day

Jury deliberations in the trial of the young Kerry man who denies raping his best friend’s sister will go into their third day on Wednesday.

The jurors commenced their deliberations on Monday afternoon. They returned to the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork on Tuesday at 10am and sat until 4pm.

They were asked if they had reached a verdict on which they had all agreed and the jury foreman said they had not.

Ms Justice Mary Gearty then sent the seven men and four women of the jury home until 10am on Wednesday. One woman was discharged from the jury, with the consent of both sides.

The judge told the jurors that when they recommence their deliberations they could now consider a majority 10-1 verdict as well as a unanimous verdict.

Ms Justice Gearty asked them to strive to reach a verdict and explained that if they failed to reach agreement on any verdict there would have to be a new trial before another jury and she said that was not desirable.

The defendant, who is now 25 and was 23 at the time, denies a charge of rape where it is alleged that on June 10, 2018, he had sexual intercourse with the complainant without her consent. She was aged around 20.

The young woman said the defendant had been like a brother. But she alleges that on the night in June two years ago he raped her. He told gardaí he did not have sexual intercourse with her at all but he did perform consensual oral sex on her after consensual sexual contact.

She testified: “I woke up and (name) was behind me. His penis was in my vagina from behind. He was going back and forth really slowly as if he did not want me to wake up. I pulled myself together and turned around and told him to get out of the room.

“He put his head on the pillow pretending to be asleep… I said get out of my fucking room. He got up and left.”

The accused chose not to testify but in a memo of his interview with gardaí he said: “I went into (name) room where I turned on the light. I asked could I stay the night with her. She said, ‘Yeah, OK'."

He said that he started feeling her breasts and rubbing her vagina and that she started feeling his penis, she opened her legs and he started performing oral sex on her for two or three minutes. He said he put his penis against her vagina but that she was not aroused.

He said he got up shortly after this, put on his clothes, found an empty bedroom and slept until 10am.

When this version of events was put to the complainant earlier in the trial she said: “No, no, no, no, that is not how it went.”