CAB freezes over €138k in Kildare raid

Some of the cash seized by CAB officers in this morning's operation. Picture: Criminal Assets Bureau/Facebook

Tuesday, September 29, 2020 - 12:27 PM
Steven Heaney

Officers from the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) seized over €138k in three separate bank accounts as part of a search operation in Kildare this morning.

CAB officers say they conducted a search operation in Newbridge, Kildare today, in which 4 residential addresses and one professional premises were searched. 

The operation was conducted by CAB personnel assisted by the Garda Armed Support Unit, Kildare Divisional Detective Units, and the Customs Dog Unit. 

Aside from the funds restrained in the bank accounts, €3,500 in cash was also seized this morning.

CAB says this morning’s search operation targeted assets linked to a gang involved in guttering installation and roofing repairs primarily in the greater Dublin area. 

They say the individuals concerned in the raids target the vulnerable and the elderly, and that this morning's operation is a significant development in the on-going CAB investigation.

Previous to today's search, €103,852 in cash had been seized as part of this investigation.

