Cork man charged with having thousands of child porn images

A 60-year-old man was charged today with having thousands of images of child pornography in Cork city more than two years ago.

Garda Neil Walsh charged William Sweetnam, with an address at an apartment on Grand Parade, Cork, with two counts today related to the possession of child pornography.

The first count stated that on June 11, 2018, at his home on Grand Parade he had child pornography in the form of 3,819 images and 120 movie files.

He was charged with having 34 such images at Princes Street on the same date.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis told Judge Olann Kelleher the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed trial by indictment at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Kelleher adjourned the case at Cork District Court today until November 9 to allow time for preparation and service of a book of evidence.