Woman arrested following seizure of almost €12k of cannabis herb in Cork

Monday, September 28, 2020 - 10:51 AM
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí have arrested a woman and seized nearly €12,000 of suspected cannabis herb in Kinsale, Co Cork.

During the search, the woman was found to be in possession of €2,900 of cannabis herb.

A follow-up search carried out later that evening at a house in Kinsale uncovered a further €8,300 of cannabis herb.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was arrested and brought to Bandon Garda Station.

She has since been charged and will appear before Bandon District Court on October 2.

All the suspected drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

