Four people were hospitalised yesterday after a collision between a car and a scrambler bike.

The incident occurred yesterday evening around 6.30pm in Ballyfermot Co Dublin.

All four people involved were treated for what was described as non-serious injuries.

Two people were taken to St. James’ Hospital while two others were taken to Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Crumlin.

Gardaí attended the scene at the time and the road was closed with diversions in place.

Investigations are ongoing.