Gardaí seize drugs and cash in Cork after early morning search

Gardaí seize drugs and cash in Cork after early morning search

One arrest was made after the search. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Saturday, September 26, 2020 - 15:18 PM
Ciarán Sunderland

Gardaí have seized drugs and cash today in an early morning search operation in Co Cork. 

A search of a residence in Bishopstown uncovered €23,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb which is set for analysis. 

€1,700 of cash was also seized by officers. 

Gardaí arrested one male aged in his late teens at the residence and detained him at Togher Garda station. 

He is held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Investigations are continuing. 

Meanwhile in a separate operation in Co Dublin yesterday evening has led to the arrest of two men and the seizure of a vehicle and ammunition after a chase on foot. 

At around 6pm yesterday evening, gardaí attempted to stop a vehicle in the Pinewood Green area of Balbriggan, Co Dublin.

The two male occupants reversed at high speed in an attempt to flee the scene.

They then abandoned their vehicle and fled on foot. They were chased by officers and arrested near Castleland Park View, Balbriggan.

A sawn-off Beretta shotgun and six shotgun cartridges were recovered and seized from the vehicle.

Read More

Two men arrested and ammunition seized after garda foot chase

More in this section

Two men arrested and ammunition seized after garda foot chase Two men arrested and ammunition seized after garda foot chase
PSNI stock Man arrested after €39,450 worth of drugs found in car
Garda stock Teenagers assaulted by three men in suspected hate crime

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 23, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 7
  • 29
  • 38
  • 42
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices