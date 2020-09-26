Gardaí seize drugs and cash in Cork after early morning search

Gardaí have seized drugs and cash today in an early morning search operation in Co Cork.

A search of a residence in Bishopstown uncovered €23,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb which is set for analysis.

€1,700 of cash was also seized by officers.

Gardaí arrested one male aged in his late teens at the residence and detained him at Togher Garda station.

He is held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Investigations are continuing.

Meanwhile in a separate operation in Co Dublin yesterday evening has led to the arrest of two men and the seizure of a vehicle and ammunition after a chase on foot.

At around 6pm yesterday evening, gardaí attempted to stop a vehicle in the Pinewood Green area of Balbriggan, Co Dublin.

The two male occupants reversed at high speed in an attempt to flee the scene.

They then abandoned their vehicle and fled on foot. They were chased by officers and arrested near Castleland Park View, Balbriggan.

A sawn-off Beretta shotgun and six shotgun cartridges were recovered and seized from the vehicle.