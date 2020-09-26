Man arrested after €39,450 worth of drugs found in car

The man was arrested and remains in custody. Picture: Niall Carson/PA

Saturday, September 26, 2020 - 14:59 PM
Cate McCurry, PA

A 47-year-old man has been arrested after police in Lisburn discovered £36,000 (€39,450) of drugs in a car.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) stopped and searched the car on Friday, and a quantity of suspected class B controlled drugs with an estimated street value of £36,000 (€39,450) was recovered.

The man was arrested and remains in custody.

Officers also searched a house in the Lisburn area where a number of items were seized, including drugs paraphernalia.

Detective Inspector Pete Mullan warned people against spending money on drugs as a “casual transaction” at the weekend.

“(They) think that it isn’t harming anyone else, the reality couldn’t be further from the truth,” he added.

“This seizure is further evidence of the commitment of the PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit to tackling criminality linked to illegal drug-dealing activity.

“Not only is it illegal to purchase these drugs but it fuels the local drug trade which causes irreparable damage and loss to many families and individuals whose lives it destroys.

“When you hand over money for a small amount of drugs at the weekend, this contributes to the violence, intimidation and control inflicted by crime gangs on our communities.

“The use of cannabis itself can damage your physical and mental health. Cannabis remains the most used drug by persons in treatment in Northern Ireland for drug addiction.

“We will continue to investigate those who profit from the misery and harm caused by illegal drugs.

“I would urge anyone with information about any criminality linked to drugs to contact police on 101.”

3,000 people expected to become homeless this winter - Simon Community 

drugspa-sourceplace: northern ireland

