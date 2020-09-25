Court appearance for men arrested in Clare drugs seizure

Two men arrested in connection with a drugs seizure in Co Clare this week have been charged and are due to appear in Limerick district court this afternoon.

Aged in their 20s and 40s, the men were arrested along with a woman after Gardaí seized over €100,000 of suspected drugs on Wednesday this week in the Spancilhill area.

A search of a house uncovered an estimated €100,000 worth of cocaine and a quantity of cannabis.

€1,600 worth of cannabis plants were also seized from a small grow area that had been set up inside the house.

Speaking earlier this week about the arrests and seizures, Clare's Chief Superintendent Sean Colleran said: "This is a significant seizure of suspected drugs by our Drugs Unit here in County Clare.

"Drugs have such a negative impact on so many lives and have no place in our community.

"All members of An Garda Síochána are dedicated to carry out operations and investigations that will help protect the community we serve.”

The woman aged in her 30s arrested with the men was released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).