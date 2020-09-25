Man found guilty of murder of Irish woman in Australia in 1997

A man has been convicted of the murder of Irish woman Ciara Glennon in Australia in 1997.

Bradley Robert Edwards, 51, was found guilty of the killing of Ms Glennon, and another woman - Jane Rimmer - in 1996.

Both of the women had gone missing following nights out in the Claremont area of Perth.

Mr Edwards was acquitted of the murder of a third woman, Sarah Spears, whose body has never been recovered.

The murders, dubbed the Claremont Serial Killings, occurred over a 15-month period from 1996 to 1997.

Ms Glennon moved to Australia from Ireland with her family when she was five-years-old. She disappeared in the early hours of March 15, 1997, aged 27.

Her remains were located in the North of Perth, over a month later.

The conviction brings to an end one of Australia's highest-profile and longest-running criminal investigations.

Recent DNA evidence linking Mr Edwards to the disappearance of the women was cited as the key factor in securing a conviction against Bradley Edwards.

Read More Men accused of murdering homeless man served with books of evidence

Ciara Glennon's father spoke at a press conference following the conviction of Edwards in Perth.

Denis Glennon, originally from Westport, said his daughter had fought for her life and in the process had left vital DNA clues.

He said: “When Ciara was deemed a missing person my appeal for help to find her was in a press conference like this, in this very same room, I had two fears - that she would fight for her life because of the way she was brought up and little did we know then how prophetic those words would be.

As she fought to save her life she left us the vital DNA clues.

“Ciara was strong in spirit, had courage, great courage but yet as she fought to save her life she could not save herself.

"The past is unquestionably for us engulfed by sadness and that is a powerful force, but as a family, the past is transcended, it is transcended by the fond memories of Ciara.

Yes, memories worried by tears but caressed by her spirit, her ready friendship and above all her courage.

“As you know I've had a deep personal involvement for more than 20 years in this case. I now intend to cease that personal involvement, but I depart with the full belief that justice has been delivered to Ciara,' he added.