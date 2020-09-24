Kerry rape trial hears alleged victim filmed chandelier moving above her bed after accused left

The young Kerry woman who was allegedly raped by her brother’s best friend used her phone to video-record movement in the chandelier over her bed just after the accused man left her bedroom.

This video recording and screenshots which she made of texts between herself and the defendant were referred to in evidence on the third day of the rape trial at the Central Criminal Court today.

The video recording of the chandelier over the bed was made at around 6am on June 10, 2018.

In her direct evidence the complainant said she made the recording after the defendant left her room. It was later suggested that a person walking on the floorboards caused the lighting over her bed to shake.

“I was just in shock. I had not really processed it at that point… My chandelier was moving. I took a video of it,” the complainant testified.

It sounds weird but I thought he (a close relative who died) was with me when it was moving.

Full evidence was given today of screenshots of texts between herself and the defendant that she kept on her phone from the evening after the alleged rape.

She texted: “What are you going around telling people we shifted when I literally woke up to you riding me, you sick f***.”

He replied: “I was messing with (complainant’s brother) telling him that. He doesn’t actually think I shifted you. I wasn’t telling him in a serious way, like.”

She texted: “F*** you, you made a very big f***ing mistake.” He replied: “Look (name), I am really f***ing sorry, I am a retard, like. I am giving up the drink again. I am going to a counsellor. I hate myself. I am sick of it.”

She texted: “Drink is no f***ing excuse. You are dead to me. This is not going to be the end of this.”

The final text stated: “You better not be coming back to this house tonight.”

Dr Charlotte Murphy of Forensic Science Ireland examined pyjama shorts and underwear that were entangled in each other, as if removed together, and said there was no semen found on them.

She said a watch with a broken strap, which was later found down the side of the complainant’s bed, had DNA which was “one thousand million times more likely to have come from (the defendant)” than from someone else. It also had DNA of two other people who were not identified.

The defendant, who is now 25 and was 23 at the time, denies a charge of rape where it is alleged that on June 10, 2018, he had sexual intercourse with the complainant without her consent. She was aged around 20.

His senior counsel, Michael Bowman, said to the complainant earlier in the trial that the defence was that the accused performed consensual oral sex on the complainant and that there was no sexual intercourse. The complainant completely rejected this suggestion.

The trial continues at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork before Ms Justice Mary Rose Gearty and a jury of seven men and five women.