Three arrested following €100k drug seizure in Clare

Gardaí arrested three people and seized over €100,000 of suspected drugs in Clare yesterday

As part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the county, Gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by the Armed Support Unit, executed a search warrant at a house in the Spancilhill area shortly before midnight last night.

During the course of the search, Gardaí seized €100,000 of cocaine and a quantity of cannabis herb.

They say €1,600 of cannabis plants were also seized from a small grow area that had been set up inside the house.

All of the suspected drugs have since been sent Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Two men, aged in their 20s and 40s, and a woman in her 30s were arrested at the scene and are currently being detained at Garda Stations in Clare under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Speaking at Ennis Garda Station today, Chief Superintendent Sean Colleran said the seizure of the drugs was "significant."

He said: "This is a significant seizure of suspected drugs by our Drugs Unit here in County Clare.

"Drugs have such a negative impact on so many lives and have no place in our community. All members of An Garda Síochána are dedicated to carry out operations and investigations that will help protect the community we serve.”

Gardaí also say that yesterday's drug seizure is not connected to the Criminal Assets Bureau's seizure of €2m worth of cars in Clare and Tipperary this morning.