Kerry teen accused of harrassing soccer player Ian Wright

A teenager has appeared before Tralee District Court on allegations of harassing former Arsenal and England player Ian Wright earlier this summer.

Patrick O’Brien, 18, of 8 Sycamore Court, Ashleigh Downs, Tralee is facing two charges.

Garda Sergeant Eoin O’Donovan told Judge David Waters that he arrested the teen on Wednesday morning at Ashe Street, Tralee.

The accused made no reply upon being charged.

Patrick O’Brien, who appeared in court accompanied by his mother, is alleged on May 11, 2020, at a place unknown in the district court area of Tralee, to have harassed Ian Wright, contrary to Section 10.1 and 6 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

Mr O’Brien is also facing a second charge from the same date and location.

It is alleged that he did send by telephone a message that was grossly offensive, obscene and menacing, contrary to Section 13.1 (a) and Section 13.2 of the Post Office Act 1951, amended by Section 4 of the Communications Act 2007.

The DPP has directed that the case can be dealt with summarily, that is in the District Court, if there is a guilty plea, the court was told.

Solicitor Patrick Mann, who represents the teenager, applied for disclosure of material in the matter.

Gardaí were not objecting to bail, the court heard.

Judge David Waters remanded Mr O’Brien on continuing bail and ordered him to reappear on November 18 when the question of jurisdiction will be decided.