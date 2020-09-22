Cork Gardaí renew appeal for witnesses to serious assault

Gardaí in Cork are renewing their appeal for information regarding a serious assault that occurred in the north of the county last week.

On Tuesday, September 15, a woman aged in her twenties was walking between Buttevant and Liscarroll when a car driver stopped and spoke to her.

The driver assaulted the woman before leaving the scene. The woman was brought to Cork University Hospital and has since been discharged.

Gardaí in Mallow are appealing for anyone who was on the R522 road between 6.30pm and 9pm on the evening in question to get in contact, particularly those with dashcam footage.

Contact Mallow Garda Station on 022-31450; the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any garda station.