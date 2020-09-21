Assault case to proceed in Cork

The case will be heard on October 27. File Picture

Monday, September 21, 2020 - 17:27 PM
Liam Heylin

A judge and jury will hear the case against a 38-year-old man accused of assaulting a woman in Farranree.

Sergeant John Kelleher confirmed at Cork District Court that a book of evidence had been served on Stephen Daly of Killeens Place, Farranree, Cork, on the charge of assault causing harm to a woman in the area.

Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward to Cork Circuit Criminal Court on October 27.

The defendant was represented by solicitor, Shane Collins-Daly, in court.

Garda Jamie O’Riordan of Watercourse Road station charged Mr Daly and cautioned him originally but he made no reply to the charge.

