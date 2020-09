Gardaí have arrested a man in relation to a shooting incident that took in Limerick City on June 11 of this year.

As part of the investigation into a shooting incident at Long Pavement, Moyross, Detective Gardaí from Henry Street garda station in Limerick made the arrest earlier today.

The man, who is aged in his 40s, is currently detained at Henry Street Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.