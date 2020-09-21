Gardaí seize €300k worth of cocaine and semi-automatic weapon in West Dublin

Gardaí seize €300k worth of cocaine and semi-automatic weapon in West Dublin

Cocaine with and estimated street-value of €300,000 was seized. Picture: An Garda Síochána/Facebook

Monday, September 21, 2020 - 12:50 PM
Steven Heaney

Gardaí in Dublin seized a firearm and cocaine worth around €300,000 at a house raid in West Dublin at the weekend.

As part of an ongoing investigation targeting serious organised criminal activity in the capital, officers searched a number of locations in West Dublin on Saturday and Sunday.

During the searches they found and seized a substance, later confirmed to be cocaine, with an estimated street sale value of €300,000. 

A semi-automatic firearm, Grand Power make, and some ammunition was also seized.

Speaking this afternoon, Garda Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll said: "An Garda Síochána continues to target those who are suspected to be involved in organised and serious crime and to attempt to locate and seize, the drugs they intend to sell within our communities and firearms they possess for the purpose of inflicting harm on others.”

A 29-year-old man has been arrested and is being questioned at Blanchardstown Garda Station.

Read More

Man charged following €25k drug seizure in Cork last weekend

More in this section

Patrick Quirke Court to hear Patrick Quirke's appeal against murder conviction remotely
image.jpg Two girls remanded in custody following murder of Irish teen Cian English in Australia
DENIS stock 153 Gardaí issue warning to students as teen, 15, arrested for money muling
drugsgardaicrimedublinblanchardstownplace: dublin

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, September 19, 2020

  • 12
  • 14
  • 16
  • 21
  • 40
  • 47
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices