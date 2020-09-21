Gardaí seize €300k worth of cocaine and semi-automatic weapon in West Dublin

Gardaí in Dublin seized a firearm and cocaine worth around €300,000 at a house raid in West Dublin at the weekend.

As part of an ongoing investigation targeting serious organised criminal activity in the capital, officers searched a number of locations in West Dublin on Saturday and Sunday.

During the searches they found and seized a substance, later confirmed to be cocaine, with an estimated street sale value of €300,000.

A semi-automatic firearm, Grand Power make, and some ammunition was also seized.

Speaking this afternoon, Garda Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll said: "An Garda Síochána continues to target those who are suspected to be involved in organised and serious crime and to attempt to locate and seize, the drugs they intend to sell within our communities and firearms they possess for the purpose of inflicting harm on others.”

A 29-year-old man has been arrested and is being questioned at Blanchardstown Garda Station.