Man charged following €25k drug seizure in Cork last weekend

Monday, September 21, 2020 - 09:31 AM
Steven Heaney

A man has been arrested and charged in relation to the seizure of over €25,000 of suspected drugs and cash in Cork city last weekend.

Shortly before 8.30pm on Saturday, gardaí from the Cork City Centre Policing Unit executed a search warrant at a house on the Noonan Road area of the city.

During the course of the search, gardaí seized €24,000 of cannabis herb, €520 cocaine and €600 in cash. A weighing scales and a mobile phone were also seized.

Gardaí say the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

The drugs and other items seized by gardaí during the raid.
The drugs and other items seized by gardaí during the raid.

A man, who aged in his late 40s, was arrested at the scene and detained at Bridewell Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before a sitting of Cork City District Court at 11.30am this morning.

