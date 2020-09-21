Man charged following €25k drug seizure in Cork last weekend

A man has been arrested and charged in relation to the seizure of over €25,000 of suspected drugs and cash in Cork city last weekend.
Shortly before 8.30pm on Saturday, gardaí from the Cork City Centre Policing Unit executed a search warrant at a house on the Noonan Road area of the city.
During the course of the search, gardaí seized €24,000 of cannabis herb, €520 cocaine and €600 in cash. A weighing scales and a mobile phone were also seized.
Gardaí say the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.
A man, who aged in his late 40s, was arrested at the scene and detained at Bridewell Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.
He has since been charged and is due to appear before a sitting of Cork City District Court at 11.30am this morning.