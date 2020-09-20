Gardaí investigating suspected arson incident in Cork city appeal for witnesses 

Gardaí in Cork are investigating a suspected arson incident that occurred on the north side of the city.

The incident occurred at a business premises on Redforge Road, Blackpool, in the early hours of Friday morning.

Gardaí have issued an appeal for witnesses.

They are calling on anyone who may have been in the area of the Old Mallow Road/Dublin Hill in the city in the early hours of Friday morning between 2.15am and 3am and who may have witnessed anything unusual to come forward.

Gardaí are also asking any road users, particularly any taxi drivers, who may have dash cam footage of that area to make it available.

Anyone with any information in relation to this criminal damage is asked to contact Mayfield Garda Station 021 4558260, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.