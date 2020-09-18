Pregnant woman in Cork court after iPad tracker app leads gardaí to her door

A second person appeared in court charged with handling a stolen iPad in a case that was detected by a combination of a GPS tracker app on the iPad and Garda CCTV technology monitoring a couple through the streets of Cork to their own front door.

Katie Nugent, 35, was before Cork District Court charged with handling the stolen computer device at 143 Barrack St, Cork, on Monday, September 14.

Sergant Gearóid Davis applied to have the case against Ms Nugent adjourned for one month to allow time for directions to be obtained from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, applied for a longer adjournment stating that the accused was at an advanced stage of pregnancy and due to have her baby very soon. Judge Olann Kelleher agreed to adjourn the case until November 25.

Ms Nugent’s husband, 42-year-old Trevor O’Sullivan, of 143 Barrack St, Cork, applied earlier this week to be released on bail stating that he was anxious to be present for the birth.

However, Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail in Mr O’Sullivan’s case.

Det Garda Aoife Hayes outlined the allegations stating there was a burglary at a house on Ardfallen Terrace, Friar St, Cork, in the early hours of September 14.

The owner became aware of the theft of the iPad, valued at €600, plus accessories, at his home. Det Garda Hayes said the owner of the iPad activated GPS-enabled software to identify the location of the property.

Once activated, it pinged for various locations around Cork City. He notified gardaí. By operating their own CCTV system gardaí linked in with the GPS information coming from the owner’s tracker and spotted a couple on Paul St. This couple was then observed via Garda street cameras as they walked along Grand Parade, over Nano Nagle Bridge, along Sullivan’s Quay and up to Lower Barrack St before going down a laneway and into 143 Barrack St.

Det Garda Hayes said: “I entered 143 Barrack Street and the stolen iPad was recovered in a bag at their feet. There is not any doubt that this is the iPad that was stolen in the burglary.”