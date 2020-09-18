Judge and solicitor clash at Kinsale 7s cocaine case 

A judge and a solicitor have clashed over the identity of a law firm for which a man charged with possessing cocaine is currently a trainee lawyer.

Sebastian Biggan, of 53 Hollybank Avenue Lower, Ranelagh in Dublin, had pleaded guilty to simple possession of cocaine worth €50 when he was detected with the drug at 3.05pm on May 5 last year at the Kinsale Rugby Sevens event.

Bandon District Court heard that a garda observed a male in the toilets of the rugby grounds in Kinsale with what appeared to be a white powder.

The Garda identified himself and conducted a search of Mr Biggan, now aged 25, during which he handed over a tinfoil wrap of white powder and said it was for his own use.

Judge James McNulty heard that Mr Biggan had no previous convictions and had not come to adverse garda attention.

The judge remarked that Mr Biggan was a trainee solicitor and asked for which firm.

Mr Biggan's solicitor, Eamonn Fleming, said he did not know and that he had not asked his client.

The judge said he was entitled to a "straight answer to a straight question".

The court broke for a time, after which Mr Fleming said he had consulted with his client.

Mr Fleming queried why the law firm should be identified. The judge then asked which school Mr Biggan had attended, and the answer of St Gerard's in Bray was given. The judge then asked again as to the identity of the law firm.

Mr Fleming said: "I have advised him [Mr Biggan] that he is not under any obligation to name his law firm."

The judge then put the question directly to Mr Biggan, to which Mr Fleming interjected, saying he was representing his client.

Judge McNulty then asked whether in the High Court or the Circuit Court an answer would not be provided to the same question, to which Mr Fleming said he did not believe the same question would be asked.

Judge McNulty said the court was aware that Mr Biggan's firm had reprimanded him in relation to the charge that was before the court and had conducted disciplinary procedures, and that he would like to know the extent of that process.

"I do not have to explain or justify my straight questions on relatively simple matters," the judge said.

When Mr Fleming said he could get an answer from the law firm as to the extent of the disciplinary process, Judge McNulty said: "You are making a mountain out of a molehill."

He said the question as to Mr Biggan's schooling had been answered and he queried why they had not been afforded the same privilege as the law firm. He added that if Mr Biggan had worked for a large bank or tech firm "I would like to be told".

"It's a straightforward question," he said.

The case was adjourned until October 5 next.