Wheelchair user pushed to the ground and robbed in Cork city

A man is due in court in Cork this morning charged in connection with the robbery of a wheelchair user who was pushed to the ground in the incident.

The victim was left lying on the ground for 20-minutes before the alarm was raised.

The incident occurred on Gravel Lane, off Little Hanover St in Cork city centre, just before 4pm on Monday when the man in a wheelchair was pushed to the ground and had his wallet stolen.

It took some time before the alarm was raised. Gardaí attended the scene and carried out a patrol of the surrounding area but no arrests were made.

Detectives from Bridewell Garda Station mounted an investigation and a potential suspect was nominated.

Yesterday, with the assistance of the Armed Support Unit, detectives executed a search warrant at a house in Cork and a man in his early 40s was arrested.

He was brought to the Bridewell Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Cork City District Court this morning at 10.30am.