'Vile' verbal abuse of female garda sees Cork man jailed

An eight-month jail term was imposed on a man today for crimes including the verbal abuse of a garda, telling her that no female guard would arrest him, and that he would give her a reason to do so.

Judge Olann Kelleher referred to this as vile abuse at Cork District Court as he sentenced 29-year-old Anthony Foley at Cork District Court.

The defendant pleaded guilty to charges including a count of being threatening and abusive.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said: “Gardaí observed Anthony Foley who was unsteady on his feet. While speaking to him, Garda Michelle Conway got a strong smell of alcohol from him.

"He also became abusive to gardaí, telling Garda Conway, 'No female guard will come f***ing near me… F*** off.'

“There were many members of the public present at the time and Anthony Foley shouted abusively at her several times."

He also informed her he would go mental and give Garda Michelle Conway a reason to arrest him.

This happened at the Eastern Relief road in Carrigaline on August 3.

On August 21 last year, after 4pm, Garda Razvan Ghetau saw the defendant swallowing something at South Mall, Cork. A search proved negative.

“A few minutes later on South Mall, gardaí observed Anthony Foley again and he was trying to regurgitate the package he had swallowed. He did so and was caught with a small plastic bag containing €20 worth of heroin,” Sgt Lyons said.

Finally, on October 23 last year he was caught with 10 Xanax tablets at Cattle Market St, Cork.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said the accused got into a lot of trouble around 2018 when the defendant’s mother died.

“He started drinking and taking drugs heavily… He is a vulnerable person. He needs residential care but has not undertaken it,” Mr Burke said.