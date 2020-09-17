Gardaí in Cork appeal for witnesses following assault on woman near Buttevant

Thursday, September 17, 2020 - 17:12 PM
Digital Desk staff

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in relation to a serious assault that occurred in North County Cork this past Tuesday.

On Tuesday evening a woman, who is aged in her 20s, was walking between the areas of Buttevant and Liscarroll when the driver of a car stopped and began speaking to her. 

The driver of the car then proceeded to assault the woman before leaving the scene. 

The woman was brought to Cork University Hospital and has since been discharged.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was traveling on the R522 Buttevant to Liscarroll Road between 6.30pm and 9pm on Tuesday to contact them. 

In particular, they are looking to speak to any road users who may have dashcam footage. 

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022-31450, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

