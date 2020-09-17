Dad with €69k salary ordered to pay children's maintenance arrears accrued since 2015

Judge Mary Larkin said: “This man...can afford to shop in Dunnes Stores and Tesco every second day”.
A court order has been in place since December 2014 that the man pay €600 per month in maintenance to his estranged partner for their three children. File picture: iStock

Thursday, September 17, 2020 - 16:20 PM
Gordon Deegan

A father earning €69,000 per annum has made no maintenance payments for his three children since 2015, a court has heard.

After examining statements concerning the man's income and spending, Judge Mary Larkin told the Family Law Court in Ennis today that “this man is well off. He can afford to shop in Dunnes Stores and Tesco every second day”.

A court order has been in place since December 2014 that the man pay €600 per month in maintenance to his estranged partner for their three children.

Solicitor for the children’s mother, Ann Gillane, told the court today: “This man is earning €69,000 per annum. He hasn’t paid any maintenance.” 

In response, Judge Larkin put in place an attachment to earnings order that will deduct €1,100 from the man’s salary each month and be paid to his ex-partner.

Judge Larkin said that the €1,100 is to be made up of the €600 monthly maintenance payment and arrears of €500.

Judge Larkin stated: “This man is not paying any maintenance and totally ignoring the order of the court made back in 2014. This man is saving €600 a month by not paying the maintenance."

The father wasn’t in court today but was legally represented.

Judge Larkin stated: “He is not paying anything. This man has a substantial salary and he has three children."

This man hasn’t paid a penny in maintenance for 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

The judge added: “He can’t continue to ignore his obligations.” 

Judge Larkin said that the man has not paid “€35,000 or thereabouts” in court ordered maintenance payments since 2015.

The judge added: “I would like to see his savings and how much money he has put aside by not paying the maintenance.”

