CAB officers freeze bank accounts and seize cash, watches in Limerick raids

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) has frozen €58k across a number of Irish bank accounts following several searches conducted in Co. Limerick.

Three homes and a business were searched by CAB officers this morning as part of an operation targeting a group involved in the sale of illegal drugs in Limerick city.

It led to the seizure of €2,450 in cash and £550 pound sterling.

Twelve watches, including a Rolex, a Hublot and a Breitling, were also recovered, along with some financial documents.

The CAB and Limerick Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.