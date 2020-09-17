Man arrested, ammunition and drugs seized in Limerick

Gardaí have arrested a man and seized a firearm, ammunition and drugs in Limerick city today.

As part of an ongoing operation, Gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit in Limerick say they executed a search warrant at a house in the Ballykeefe area of Limerick City at around midday today.

A man aged in his 20s was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained under Section 30 Offences Against the State Act, 1939 at Henry Street Garda Station in Limerick.

During the course of the search, a suspected handgun and ammunition were seized, as was a small quantity of suspected cannabis herb.

Gardaí say the seized items will now be sent for analysis.