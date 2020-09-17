Gardaí back tougher laws on conspiracy to murder charges

Senior gardaí have welcomed Government moves to extend the maximum possible sentence for conspiracy to murder from ten years to life imprisonment, saying some of those involved are among the "most dangerous" criminals in operation.

The Cabinet agreed to the measure on the back of successive convictions in the courts of senior associates of the Kinahan crime cartel, all of whom received sentences of below ten years for the conspiracy offence.

In the prosecutions, Gardaí intercepted plots to kill targets in the rival Hutch faction – but unlike the offence of attempted murder, conspiracy does not allow for a life sentence to be imposed and is instead capped at ten years.

At least six Kinahan associates have been jailed for conspiracy, four of them in relation to a plot to murder Gary Hanley in November 2017.

“It’s necessary and positive,” said one senior garda on the proposal. “The lacuna in the law, where the old legislation had not been repealed was only identified as an issue during proceedings in the Special Criminal Court associated with the Kinahan-Hutch feud where OCG [organised crime gang] members were charged with conspiracy to murder Gary Hanley.”

A defence submission during that case highlighted the sentencing threshold for the conspiracy charge.

“The reality is there has been very few conspiracy to murder charges until recent times with the Kinahan-Hutch feud, so the legal issues hadn’t arisen in the court,” said the source.

“The new legislation closes the loophole and is very positive,” the source added. “Current legislation now facilitates conspiracy charges and they will never benefit from the 10 year [maximum] sentence going forward.”

A second senior source agreed: “This was an anomaly that has been highlighted during recent organised and serious crime operations and subsequent court cases.

“Some of the persons involved are the most dangerous individuals involved in organised crime and increasing the scope of sentences available to judges is to be welcomed.”

Asked for an official comment, the Garda Press Office said An Garda Síochána does not comment on proposed legislation and said it was a matter for the Department of Justice.

Announcing the measures in the Criminal Justice (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill 2020, Justice Minister Helen McEntee said: “Unlike murder and attempted murder, which carry maximum sentences of life imprisonment, the punishment for conspiracy to murder is capped at 10 years.

“The fact that the gardaí are doing their job effectively and arresting criminals who are determined to murder should not make conspiracy to murder a lesser offence."