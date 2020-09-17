€610,000 worth of suspected drugs seized in Dublin

Three people have been arrested after €610,000 of suspected drugs were seized in Dublin.

Last night, as part of an intelligence-led operation targeting organised criminality, gardaí carried out an intervention on three vehicles at Swords, Co Dublin.

During the course of the operation, gardaí seized cocaine to the value of €350,000 and cannabis to the value of €260,000, pending analysis.

Three men, aged 49, 46 and 42, were arrested at the scene.

They are currently detained pursuant to Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at North Dublin Garda Stations.

“An Garda Síochána is committed to disrupting the activities of organised criminals supplying drugs to our communities, said Assistant Commissioner of Organised and Serious Crime John O’Driscoll.

“This seizure of a substantial quantity of cocaine and cannabis is significant in this regard.”