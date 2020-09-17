Man charged in connection with Gorey drug seizure 

A man has been charged in connection to the discovery of €100,000 worth of suspected cannabis in Co Wexford.
The seizure was made after a car was stopped and searched in Gorey by gardaí on Tuesday.
A man in his 30s has been charged in connection with the incident.
He is expected to appear before Gorey District Court this morning.
Gardaí added that a woman in her 20s who was arrested in connection with this seizure has been released without charge.
They said a file will be sent to Director of Public Prosecutions.