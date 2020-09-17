Man charged in connection with Gorey drug seizure 

Man charged in connection with Gorey drug seizure 

File picture.

Thursday, September 17, 2020 - 10:27 AM
Steve Neville

A man has been charged in connection to the discovery of €100,000 worth of suspected cannabis in Co Wexford.

The seizure was made after a car was stopped and searched in Gorey by gardaí on Tuesday.

A man in his 30s has been charged in connection with the incident.

He is expected to appear before Gorey District Court this morning. 

Gardaí added that a woman in her 20s who was arrested in connection with this seizure has been released without charge.

They said a file will be sent to Director of Public Prosecutions.

More in this section

gavel Brain-injured boy 'will make no meaningful recovery after road collision', court told
Scales of justice and Gavel on wooden table and Lawyer or Judge working with agreement in Courtroom, Justice and Law concept Man denies failing to comply with Covid-19 regulations
160920 Dublin Mail Centre.jpg Revenue seize almost €30k worth of cannabis destined for four counties

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 16, 2020

  • 4
  • 7
  • 10
  • 37
  • 38
  • 45
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices