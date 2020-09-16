Man denies failing to comply with Covid-19 regulations

Gardaí say man contravened the new laws under the amendments to the Health Act to prevent, limit, minimise or slow the spread of Covid-19
The judge described the charges as being an alleged failure by the accused to confine himself to his dwelling and then to not go home as requested.

Wednesday, September 16, 2020 - 16:02 PM
Noel Baker

A man has denied charges that he failed to comply with new Covid-19 restrictions at the height of the pandemic in April.

Tomas Kusal, of Apartment 20, Long Quay Apartments in Clonakilty, appeared before Clonakilty District Court. The 33-year-old had already been charged with a public order offence but Garda Joseph Grimes told Judge James McNulty that two new charges had been made against him on Tuesday morning at Clonakilty District Court, to which he made no reply.

Those charges are under the amendments to the Health Act to prevent, limit, minimise or slow the spread of Covid-19. Gardaí say Mr Kusal contravened the new laws and also failed to comply with the direction from gardaí that he do so.

The first incident is alleged to have occurred at Old Brewery Lane in Clonakilty on April 25, and his alleged failure to comply with a subsequent garda direction occurred at nearby Oliver Plunkett St.

Judge McNulty described the charges as being an alleged failure by Mr Kusal to confine himself to his dwelling and then to not go home as requested.

The judge said he was assuming a plea of not guilty to all three charges and the matter was listed for hearing on November 17.

