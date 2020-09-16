ISPCA warn against dog mutations after man convicted of ear cropping 

The ISPCA has warned dog owners that ear cropping or other cruel or unnecessary mutations will not be tolerated.

The message comes after a man appeared before Roscommon District Court having previously plead guilty to animal cruelty. He was convicted of offences under the Animal Health and Welfare Act.

The court heard ISPCA Inspector Karen Lyons executed a search warrant at the man's address and found a blue and white female American Bully pup with her ears cropped.

Inspector Lyons told the court that she believed the man to be breeding dogs for commercial gain and described how ear cropping is done for cosmetic reasons, purely to achieve a look desired by owners.

The dog has since been rehomed. Commenting on the case, Chief Inspector of the ISPCA Conor Dowling said: "The ISPCA will take satisfaction from the fact that offences were proven and somebody was held accountable in this case.

"But we are also aware that other puppies are being mutilated in a similar fashion and we will endeavour to ensure that others are similarly held to task. As can be seen from this case, the repercussions for anyone performing or organising such illegal procedures can be severe. We are also grateful for the awarding of our kennelling costs."

He said the dog in the case was detained for over 18 months while the case progressed.

"At one point she was one of over 75 dogs which were being detained by the ISPCA as the subjects of cruelty prosecutions."

If you suspect that an animal is suffering from abuse, cruelty or neglect, please report your concerns in confidence on 1890 515 515, email helpline@ispca.ie or report online here at ispca.ie/cruelty_complaint.