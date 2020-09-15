Man accused of murdering his wife with samurai sword remanded in custody

A 60-year-old man accused of murdering his wife in a samurai sword attack at their home in Dublin has been further remanded in custody pending the preparation of a book of evidence.

Mother-of-two Jean Eagers, 57, died after an incident at her house in Willow Wood Grove estate in Hartstown in north Dublin on the morning of June 21.

Her husband, William Eagers, was charged later with murder, and production of a samurai sword while committing the offence, in the course of a dispute.

He was remanded in custody with an order that he is to receive medical attention and supervision. He faced his fifth hearing today at Cloverhill District Court.

A book of evidence has yet to be completed by the prosecution.

He was remanded in continuing custody to appear again on October 13 next.

Jean Eagers, who was originally from Ringsend and worked in Marks and Spencers in Blanchardstown, was discovered with serious injuries.

A family member raised alarm and the Garda Armed Support Unit forced entry to the house following a stand-off.

She was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

William Eagers, was arrested at the house.

The taxi driver had to get medical treatment for serious injuries and spent nine days in hospital before questioning resumed.

He was charged on July 1 and at his first court hearing, Detective Garda Shane McCartan said Mr Eagers “made no reply to either charge after caution”.