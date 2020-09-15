'Find my device' app leads to arrests in connection with Cork burglary

A ‘find my device’ app has led to gardaí arresting two people in relation to a burglary in Cork city.

A Crime Prevention Officer has since called on the public to install such software for their smart-tech.

On Monday, gardaí received a report of a burglary that had occurred overnight at a house on Ard Fallen Terrace, Friar Street.

The injured party told gardaí that electronics had been stolen from the house but he had installed a ‘find my device’ app.

Detectives put an operation in place using the tracking software and have since arrested a man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s.

Gardaí said that a tablet device was recovered and has since been returned to the owner.

The man and woman were brought to Bridewell Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The two arrested in relation to the incident have since been charged, according to gardaí.

The man is due to appear before Cork City District Court this morning at 10.30am. The woman is due to appear before Cork City District Court on September 18, 2020 at 10.30am.

Crime Prevention Officer Tony Davis has called on the public to install similar software on their devices.

“It is great to see that our recent Streetwise campaign might be making a difference in getting property back to the rightful owners.

“I would like to remind anyone who has a smartphone or tablet to download a trusted ‘find my device’ app and add an emergency contact number to their phone.

“Over the last 20 months, almost 11,500 phones have been stolen and only 10% of them are recovered.” Mr Davis added: “Other preventative measures you can take include enabling the PIN Security feature, keeping your device locked at all times, and property-mark it with unique personal letters or numbers.

"For those who do not own a smartphone, call *#06# on your keypad and note the IMEI number that comes up. This is a 15 digit number that is unique to your phone. If your phone is lost or stolen, call your service provider immediately so they can block the phone.

"If you believe your phone or tablet has been stolen, you should call gardaí immediately. Do not follow the person via your tracking app”.