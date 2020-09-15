Some anti-mask protesters seeking to provoke civil unrest, say gardaí

As a detective begins an investigation into the assault of a woman at an anti-mask protest in Dublin over the weekend, gardaí have warned that organisations are trying to provoke civil unrest with such protests.

Sources said there was “good CCTV” on Kildare St, and officers are hoping to identify the attacker from the protest outside the Dáil.

Gardaí will also try to get a statement from the victim of the assault, Izzy Kamikaze, a campaigner on civil rights issues.

Footage on social media showed a group moving on a smaller bunch of counter-protestors, including Ms Kamikaze, shouting sustained verbal abuse at them and forcing them away in a threatening manner.

Ms Kamikaze was knocked to the ground and suffered a serious head wound that required treatment in hospital.

Garda sources said they do not want to give oxygen to the group behind the attack by commenting on them, saying that the groups want the publicity.

However, some experienced sources said they are concerned at the increasing “brazenness” of the groups and their openly threatening and intimidating behaviour.

One source said the organisations are trying to “provoke civil unrest” on the back of causes such as the anti-mask protest.

“These groups are trying to gain traction,” said one source. “When it will reach a crescendo is a bit out, maybe two to three months.”

It is understood that the Garda National Crime & Security Intelligence Service is monitoring the individuals and groups involved through the Special Detective Unit.

Sources said the range of “anti-establishment” groups involved in the various protests against Government Covid-19 measures makes it difficult to deal with.

“There are a lot of factions, and disagreement within them as to who is representing who, who’s entitled to speak for who,” said one source.

There are so many out there, it’s like a witch’s brew at the moment.

The source said there are far-right groups among them.

Amid some criticism on social media of gardaí not arresting anyone for assault, gardaí explained that they cannot arrest someone unless they have reasonable grounds for doing so, such as witnessing the assault.

Sources pointed out that gardaí who were based nearby were there within seconds and separated the counter-protestors, including the injured Ms Kamikaze, from the larger group.

Responding to criticism for allowing the anti-mask march to go ahead, garda sources said only the organisers of outdoor gatherings of more than 15 people are breaking the law, but that those participating are not breaking any law, only health guidelines.

Liam Herrick, executive director of the Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL) said: “Gardaí have a duty to facilitate peaceful protest, including taking steps to protect peaceful protestors from attacks. ICCL is very concerned at the assault that took place at a far-right demonstration in Dublin on Saturday.”

He said it followed violence against counter-protestors at an anti-mask event at Dublin’s Custom House Quay on August 22.

“ICCL wrote to An Garda Síochána expressing our concern about the policing of that protest. We also intend to raise Saturday’s incident with Garda management,” Mr Herrick said.