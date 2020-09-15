Teen charged in relation to murder of man in Dublin

A 16 year-old boy has been charged in connection with the murder of a man in Dublin.

The victim, who was in his 40s, was attacked in a laneway off Madison Road in Kilmainham in the early hours of yesterday morning.

A teenager was arrested following the discovery.

Gardaí said in a statement: “The male juvenile arrested in relation to the murder of a man in a laneway off Madison Road, Kilmainham, Dublin 8 has been charged.

“He is due to appear before the Dublin District Children Court at 10:30am this morning”